Home Sport Tennis

Vesely saves four match points to enter Maharashtra Open final  

Vesely, a former World No 35, won his first and only ATP title in Auckland, 2015, and his last final was in the same year in Bucharest.

Published: 08th February 2020 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

PUNE: Jiri Vesely continued to ride his luck in Pune, saving four match points before defeating second seed Ricardas Berankis 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7) in the semifinal of the Tata Open Maharashtra on Saturday evening.Having rallied back from a set down in his previous match, against Ilya Ivashka, the 6’6 Czech again set himself a tall task by losing the first set tie-breaker with a double fault. In Berankis, currently ranked 73 in the world, he had a more solid and experienced opponent compared to Ivashka. But the 26-year-old hung in there for just over three hours, defending everything the stocky Lithuanian threw at him to make his first final in an ATP Tour event in five years.

Vesely, a former World No 35, won his first and only ATP title in Auckland, 2015, and his last final was in the same year in Bucharest.Having dropped out of the top-100 due to a series of injuries starting in 2018, Vesely is trying to find his way back up the rankings ladder. And the Czech player has exploited the weaker field in Pune — as compared to the other ATP 250 events in Montpellier and Cordoba — to build some momentum early in the season.

The 26-year-old, who defeated Alexander Zverev in the first round of Wimbledon last year, blasted 28 aces past the 5’9 Berankis to take his tournament tally to 68. But with the Lithuanian taking charge of rallies, he had to use his big wing span to keep the ball in play. Both the players struggled to wrest momentum, neither being able to consolidate the breaks.

While Vesely fell behind and broke back in the very next game in the first two sets, it was the Czech who got the first break of serve in the decider but could not hold on to it. Vesely conceded the first set tie-breaker with a double fault, only to have Berankis return the favour in the second-set breaker.

The Lithuanian has also had some injury concerns in the past and was looking to make a breakthrough of his own. Though he didn’t get the free points on serve as Vesely did, Berankis kept up the pressure with aggressive play. The match turned into an absolute arm-wrestle in the decider and if anything was to give in, it would be Vesely’s forehand, the weakest shot on court. And as it happened the Czech missed two forehands to give Berankis a 5-3 advantage.Though the latter extended it to 6-3, and held another match point at 7-6, he couldn’t get the job done. Meanwhile, Vesely clinched the contest on his first match point as Berankis missed a backhand down the line on the run.

Ankita wins doubles title
Nonthaburi: Ankita Raina won her third title in two weeks when she triumphed in the final of the USD 25000 ITF women’s doubles event with partner Bibiane Schoofs on Saturday. The top seeded Indo-Dutch team fought off the challenge of Miyabi Inoue and Jia-Qi Kang 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 in the summit clash. PTI

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp