Home Sport Tennis

Big-serving Vesely first outside top 100 to win ATP meet in India

Having broken Egor Gerasimov for 2-0, Vesely ran away with the lead, closing out the match 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-3 to win the Tata Open Maharashtra title.

Published: 10th February 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Jiri Vesely celebrates after winning the TATA Open Maharashtra on Sunday.

Jiri Vesely celebrates after winning the TATA Open Maharashtra on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

PUNE: Through the week, Jiri Vesely struggled with his forehand, saying he needs to ‘work on it every day’. But on Sunday, with a break point on offer in the decider, the left-handed Czech ripped it crosscourt for a return winner to get the one and only break of the set.

Having broken Egor Gerasimov for 2-0, Vesely ran away with the lead, closing out the match 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-3 to win the Tata Open Maharashtra title.“It’s amazing isn’t it?” smiled the 26-year-old. “I’ve been suffering with my forehand. I didn’t have much rhythm (on it) and then the deciding shot was actually a forehand return which is even tougher, cross-court into the corner. Unusual, you cannot understand these things.”It has been that kind of week for world No 107, who became the first Indian Open champion ranked outside the top-100. He saved two match points in the quarterfinal, against Ilya Ivashka, and four against second seed Ricardas Berankis in the semis, which was decided over three tie-break sets. And Vesely came up with another battling performance against first-time ATP finalist Egor Gerasimov to win his first title in five years.

“I was joking with my wife today that I will start with a tie-break,” said Vesely, who played four successive tie-break sets going into the final. “And I did. I’ve never ever played five times in a row for the last 17 years. I mean all the matches this week have been really very close. I just tried to stay calm in important moments. I also had lots of luck.” Since winning his first ATP title in Auckland in 2015, and reaching a career high of 35 later that year, the 6’6 Czech has struggled with a series of injuries. Not only did Sunday’s win help him break the title drought but also showed that he had the physicality to play nine tough sets over three days.

The one shot that consistently bailed him out of trouble was the serve. Vesely fired 26 aces in the final, taking his tournament tally to 94. “You cannot strategise for a serve like that,” rued Gerasimov, who was attempting to become the first Belarussian to win an ATP title in 17 years. Having got that break early in the third set, the Czech held his serve and didn’t concede a single break point. While he had been shackled by nerves previously, Vesely was a picture of calm as he stepped in to serve out the match at 5-3. He sent down two aces, a service winner and finished the match with a cracking backhand.

“The win is important. Every year, I had some success, like fourth round at Wimbledon in 2016, 2018. Always had some highlights but was never able to push it further. I need to stay focussed, keep the momentum going,” added Vesely. Having earned 250 points, he will possibly rise to 72 in the rankings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jiri Vesely ATP meet
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp