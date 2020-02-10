Home Sport Tennis

Sania Mirza lost 26kgs in four months, shares photo on social media

Sania returned to competitive tennis in style by winning the Hobart International title in January after defeating second-seeded Chinese duo Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 in the final.

India's Sania Mirza hits a return. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tennis sensation Sania Mirza floored her fans with a post on social media where she shared her weightloss journey and how she shed 26 kgs in four months aiming to make a comeback after a long layoff.

"89 kilos vs 63. we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby ..

"feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can't cause God knows how many of those we have around us. If I can then anyone can," Sania said in her post.

Three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Sania returned to competition after a two-year hiatus, initially due to injuries and then welcoming her son in October 2018. She had to retire mid-way into her women's doubles first-round match with a calf injury in the Australian Open.

