Wiser and selective with age, Ghosal sets sight on 2022 Games

TN Vimal Sankar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wearing a blue T-shirt and sporting a crisp military cut, Saurav Ghosal was bombarded with handshakes and requests for photographs when he entered the Indian Squash Academy here on Monday.

At 33, his toned biceps and physique show the kind of effort it takes to compete at the highest level. After two years, Ghosal is back to play the senior nationals. Easily the favourite, the 2019 Asian champion is usually busy playing at top-level Professional Squash Association (PSA) events across the globe. Still, he was modest when asked about his chances at the nationals. “Nothing is easy you know. Every match is difficult,” he said.

Aware that he hasn’t got much time to continue at the elite level, Ghosal gets emotional as he goes on. “I am not getting younger. I wish I was. So I need to protect my body. Last two years, my body needed time off to recuperate for the next season. “This year, with Hong Kong (PSA event) getting cancelled and with no events in December, I got the time to get the body in shape. So thought of playing the nationals. I can’t do three to four events in a row now. The body doesn’t respond well enough. Mentally as well, it’s not easy. I am picking and choosing tournaments so that I have enough gap in between. I think that’s part of

the process.”

Over the years, Ghosal has made many changes to cope with the wear and tear of playing at the top level. With a better understanding of the dos and don’ts against the best in business, he is focussing on slight tweaks to surprise his opponents. Training under Australian coach David Palmer, the World No 13 feels the only way to keep pushing at this level is to improvise.

“You need to respond to what they are doing as well. I am working on all that with David. Making those subtle changes can help me. And the nationals will be a good opportunity for me to try the stuff I have been working on.”Inspired by the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the longevity of their careers, Ghosal wants to go on for a few more years. “I want to play until 2022. There is the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. But I am thinking one season at a time. Hopefully, the body will keep responding and the mind will stay fresh for two-three years.”

According to him, the intensity of international squash has increased in the last few years and it is draining mentally and physically. To prepare mentally is the challenge, according to him. But the physical aspect is equally important. “I have started eating healthy. Being a sweet tooth, I have cut down on desserts. Hopefully, it pays off,” he concluded.

Asian juniors in Chennai

Chennai has received the green light for hosting the Asian Junior Individual Championship next year. According to Squash Rackets Federation of India patron N Ramachandran, Chennai is also bidding to host the World Women’s Team Championship in 2022. “We are fairly confident that we will get the rights for the World Championship,” he said on the sidelines of the senior nationals on Monday.