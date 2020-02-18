I’ve experimented with every form of wellness: Mahesh Bhupathi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Working out 8-10 times a week, keeping away from carbs at night...these are some tips from former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi who will dole out some more on AI-powered health and fitness platform, HealthifyMe.

Bhupathi who has been signed up as a strategic advisor for the app’s new line of business was in the city, and will chalk out health and fitness regimes in consultation with coaches. While he modestly says he is no fitness expert, he adds, “I know what it takes to be disciplined like every professional athlete. I eat an early dinner around 7.30 pm along with my daughter,” he says, adding that as a country we have become conscious about leading a healthy lifestyle. “The online diet and fitness segment is growing rapidly and I will be extending my philosophy for diet and workouts through the app,” he says.

Bhupathi will also be interacting with his users periodically during the ‘Ask-Me-Anything sessions (AMAs). In addition, a plan called Mahesh Bhupathi Legends Edition Plan will customise the plans as per a user’s fitness goals, while sticking to his philosophies and views on diet and workout.