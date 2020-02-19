Home Sport Tennis

Bjorn Borg's teenage son Leo loses first pro tennis match

Leo Borg received a wild card to the 46,000-euro Bergamo tournament after some good results in junior events.

Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg's son Leo

Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg's son Leo (Photo | Twitter)

By AFP

MILAN: Leo Borg, son of Swedish tennis legend Bjorn, lost his first professional match on Tuesday, falling in straight sets at the second-tier Challenger event in Bergamo, Italy.

The 16-year-old Borg, who is ranked 98 in the world junior rankings, received a wild card to the 46,000-euro Bergamo tournament after some good results in junior events.

But the Swedish youngster fell 6-3, 6-1 to qualifier Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan, an 18-year-old ranked 301st in the world.

Borg is the son of the 11-time Grand Slam champion and his third wife Patricia Ostfeldt.

