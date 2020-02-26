Lack of rivalry doesn’t worry Pierce

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seventeen. That’s number of women players who have won Grand Slams in the past decade. Since Serena Williams in 2015, only once has a player managed to win back-to-back titles among women — Naomi Osaka at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open. In sharp contrast, only three new men’s champions have emerged in this period, with the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic dominating. There is a perception that without big rivalries, the game suffers. Former French Open and Australian Open champion Mary Pierce doesn’t agree.

“It’s very open and exciting. You don’t know who is going to win. It keeps everyone hanging and wondering who is going to win this week. I don’t know if it’s a fan thing or media where the thought is we need one dominating or two that are always meeting in the final. At a certain point, one must want to see other people play as well. It’s interesting to see different players coming through. I don’t think it’s bad,” she said on the sidelines of the Roland Garros Junior wild card series.

The 45-year-old opined that the pressure associated with playing day in and day out in the spotlight might be a reason for players not dominating as earlier. She used Osaka’s example to illustrate her point.

“There isn’t just one woman who is able to dominate. You have Osaka who came on to the scene, young, incredibly talented, plays really well, win two Grand Slams. But then it just seems that afterwards, players are having that difficulty handling pressure. So you have th­ese young players coming up, ex­periencing these things, ma­ybe finding it difficult to handle. There hasn’t been any one player who has been dominant besides Serena (Williams).”

The former World No 3, who made her professional debut at 14, knows how to handle the new-found fame and glory. “You can talk to a player about things, you can teach them, prepare them for things but nothing can replicate living through it. You’re playing professional tennis, you’re travelling the world, you’re on an international stage. It’s normal that your face and name is all over the world. What is important is to have the right people around you who are going to help you stay humble and grounded. Toni and the Nadal family, for example, with Rafa coming home and doing the dishes. He’s like a normal person. It’s important to have the right people around you.”

Pierce, who partnered Mahesh Bhupathi to win the 2005 Wimbledon mixed doubles, said she hopes Serena wins a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam soon. After giving birth to her first child, Serena has lost four Major finals. “What she has done career is incredible. What she is going through shows the emotional and mental side of humans. Maybe the occasion gets to her. Personally I would like to see that happening soon,” she signed off.