Home Sport Tennis

'Near death' experience gives Naomi Osaka new perspective in 2020

Osaka held the No. 1 ranking at the end of last January and finished 2019 at No. 3, after withdrawing from the WTA Finals because of a shoulder injury.

Published: 05th January 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Naomi Osaka of Japan talks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo | AP)

Naomi Osaka of Japan talks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRISBANE: Naomi Osaka had what she calls a near-death experience in the off-season. Which means, at the very least, she felt really out of her depth.

She also hired a new coach — Wim Fissette the latest to join her team — last month. So she may have a new perspective in 2020.

The reigning Australian Open champion will start her season with a first-round match against Maria Sakkari at the Brisbane International, which starts Monday and will share a venue for three days with the ongoing ATP Cup — the new international men's team competition. Top-ranked Ash Barty is among the other five Grand Slam winners in the draw.

Osaka held the No. 1 ranking at the end of last January and finished 2019 at No. 3, after withdrawing from the WTA Finals because of a shoulder injury.

An extended break meant she got to take a trip to the Caribbean — her first real vacation, she said — and that's where things got slightly out of her control.

At the insistence of her older sister, Mari, she went out paddle boarding while visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It was all great, Osaka said, until she got caught in a current.

“The current took us and I almost died,” she said. Prompted for more detail, Osaka reflected on the experience.

“Listen, if you're scared, everything becomes more exaggerated. So I'm going to tell you my story. (Mari) might say I'm lying, but this is what happened to me personally.”

The plot involves tears, recriminations, and a shark sighting.

“I like to be able to see what's about to happen to me. So we went paddle boarding next to the house. That was all fine. It was beautiful. It was a beautiful day. I saw starfish. And suddenly we hit a current and I'm freaking out a little bit, because the house is getting further. Unless my eyes are playing tricks on me, it's getting far as heck,” Osaka said.

Her sister encouraged her to just go with the flow and work back around into calmer waters further out.

“And I'm like, ‘How far out are you trying to take us?’ Because it's black, like, the water is black now, and the house is like a tiny dot, and I can't really swim that well,” Osaka recounted. “And then I fall in the water, so now I'm like thinking about all the sharks in the Caribbean and I was like screaming at her, like, 'If I die, this is on you. You're going to have to tell mom how I died in the Turks and Caicos.”

She could laugh about it in the retelling, but in the moment, "I'm like crying, and then I get back on the board and then she decides that she wants to say that she sees a shark. So now I'm like screaming and crying.

“But in that moment I just really thought, like, I don't want to die like that. Yeah, that's the end of the story."

There was no surprise ending. She survived.

The next chapter in Osaka's tennis career will be based on her experiences.

“I just feel like I'm experiencing so many things in my life and ... and I'm trying to take it all into, like, perspective that these are things that I've never thought I was going to be able to do."

Osaka won back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open last year, but she's never successfully defended a major. With the Australian Open set to start Jan. 20 in Melbourne, that's one thing she's hoping to be able to do in 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naomi Osaka ATP Cup
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
Waiving the Tricolour, shouting slogans and holding posters and banners against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), thousands of people hit the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday bringing the city to a grinding halt. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Million March: Anti-CAA, NRC rally brings Hyderabad to standstill
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp