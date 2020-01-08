Home Sport Tennis

Maria Sharapova gets Australian Open wildcard

The 32-year-old, who won the tournament in 2008, has slipped down the rankings to 147, outside automatic qualification, and was bounced out of the Brisbane International this week.

Published: 08th January 2020 11:37 AM

 Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova was Wednesday handed an Australian Open wildcard as she attempts to resurrect her career after an injury-plagued 2019.

But the Russian remains a big name and she will line up at Melbourne Park once again after it was announced on the tournament website that she would be a wildcard.

Until Brisbane, Sharapova had not played since a first-round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August, with her season ruined by a shoulder injury.

"It was a long match. I think this is going to be a good test for my shoulder, not so much right now, but maybe tomorrow and the day after to see how I feel," she said after her Brisbane defeat on Tuesday.

"I definitely lost speed on it and strength toward the end of the match, but that comes with time. I have to be patient with that."

Sharapova, who made her Australian Open debut in 2003, also revealed she had been battling a virus "where I just couldn't keep anything in". 
 

