Bengaluru off PBL calendar, Hyderabad steps in

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The fifth season of the much-awaited Premier Badminton League is almost here, with just 10 days left. There’s much excitement with top shuttlers including PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying set to cross swords. But the league has faced a major setback before takeoff. It has been learnt that Bengaluru — the city that was supposed to host the semis and finals apart from a host of league games — has been chalked off from the calendar because of the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Instead, Hyderabad will host those matches.

Bengaluru was due to host two league matches on February 5 and 6 and were also supposed to host the semifinal ties subsequently. And the final that has been slated for Febraury 9 was also supposed to be held in the Garden City. “We have decided not to hold the league in Bengaluru this year as we were unable to get the stadium and things were becoming too complicated,” said Atul Pande, managing director, SportzLive, the offical license holder of the league.

Atul revealed that they had made a request to the Karnataka government on November 17 last year but they never got the final nod from them. “We have been informed unofficially that the stadium won’t be available because of the U-14 games which Karnataka Government and Karnataka State Olympic Association wants to organise. We even sent them a letter,” he said.

This stumbling block means this upcoming season of the league will witness action in just three cities — Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad. “Because this is a multi-city event, we had already booked other cities, it is very difficult for us to change. Fortunately, Hyderabad was available on these dates. So, we are moving the final and playoffs to Hyderabad instead.” Efforts to reach officials from Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Karnataka — the department in charge of the stadium — went in vain.

Bengaluru is one venue where the sport is followed quite closely and the city also has a representation in the league in the form of Bengaluru Raptors. Raptors, who have World Championship medallist B Sai Praneeth and marquee shuttler Tai Tzu in their ranks, had taken to social media earlier on Thursday to voice their concerns.

“...Bengaluru is a badminton city and the home of none other than the great Prakash Padukone. It’s also the best badminton city in India and boasts of the most enthusiastic fans,” the official handle of Bengaluru Raptors wrote on Twitter. “It’s a real shame that badminton fans in the city are going to be deprived of this opportunity to watch the best players in the world — Sindhu and Tai Tzu play. We have written to the Chief Minister’s office requesting their intervention and to help resolve this issue.” Chennai host Hyderbad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the opener on January 20.