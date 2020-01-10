Home Sport Tennis

Bengaluru off PBL calendar, Hyderabad steps in

 The  fifth season of the much-awaited Premier Badminton League is almost here, with just 10 days left.

Published: 10th January 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

For representational purposes

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The  fifth season of the much-awaited Premier Badminton League is almost here, with just 10 days left. There’s much excitement with top shuttlers including PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu Ying set to cross swords. But the league has faced a major setback before takeoff. It has been learnt that Bengaluru — the city that was supposed to host the semis and finals apart from a host of league games — has been chalked off from the calendar because of the unavailability of the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Instead, Hyderabad will host those matches.

Bengaluru was due to host two league matches on February 5 and 6 and were also supposed to host the semifinal ties subsequently. And the final that has been slated for Febraury 9 was also supposed to be held in the Garden City. “We have decided not to hold the league in Bengaluru this year as we were unable to get the stadium and things were becoming too complicated,” said Atul Pande, managing director, SportzLive, the offical  license holder of the league.

Atul revealed that they had made a request to the Karnataka government on November 17 last year but they never got the final nod from them. “We have been informed unofficially that the stadium won’t be available because of the U-14 games which Karnataka Government and Karnataka State Olympic Association wants to organise. We even sent them a letter,” he said.

This stumbling block means this upcoming season of the league will witness action in just three cities — Chennai, Lucknow and Hyderabad. “Because this is a multi-city event, we had already booked other cities, it is very difficult for us to change. Fortunately, Hyderabad was available on these dates. So, we are moving the final and playoffs to Hyderabad instead.” Efforts to reach officials from Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Karnataka — the department in charge of the stadium — went in vain.

Bengaluru is one venue where the sport is followed quite closely and the city also has a representation in the league in the form of  Bengaluru Raptors. Raptors, who have World Championship medallist B Sai Praneeth and marquee shuttler Tai Tzu in their ranks, had taken to social media earlier on Thursday to voice their concerns.

“...Bengaluru is a badminton city and the home of none other than the great Prakash Padukone. It’s also the best badminton city in India and boasts of the most enthusiastic fans,” the official handle of Bengaluru Raptors wrote on Twitter. “It’s a real shame that badminton fans in the city are going to be deprived of this opportunity to watch the best players in the world — Sindhu and Tai Tzu play. We have written to the Chief Minister’s office requesting their intervention and to help resolve this issue.” Chennai host Hyderbad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the opener on January 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Premier Badminton League
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp