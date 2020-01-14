Home Sport Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki pulls out of Kooyong Classic

Caroline Wozniacki was due to play the Kooyong exhibition event in Melbourne starting Tuesday but opted out.

Published: 14th January 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Former WTA world number one Caroline Wozniacki

Former WTA world number one Caroline Wozniacki (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki Tuesday pulled out of the Kooyong Classic citing soreness, meaning the Dane will have no further match practice before next week's Australian Open -- her final tournament before retiring.

The 29-year-old announced last month that she will quit after the first Grand Slam of the year, insisting she had "accomplished everything" she wanted on a tennis court.

She was due to play the Kooyong exhibition event in Melbourne starting Tuesday but opted out.

"She's pulled up a bit sore after playing in Auckland so as a precaution ahead of the Open she's decided not to play," tournament director Peter Johnston told reporters.

Wozniacki was eliminated in the Auckland Classic semi-finals last week by American Jessica Pegula. She partnered close friend Serena Williams in the doubles, losing in the final.

The Dane, who won her only Grand Slam singles title at Melbourne Park in 2018, is scheduled to play a fundraising exhibition on Wednesday at Rod Laver Arena to raise money to help victims of bushfires ravaging Australia.

Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are among those due to take part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kooyong Classic Caroline Wozniacki
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp