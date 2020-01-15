Home Sport Tennis

Serena Williams, back in the wins, aims to end long Grand Slam record quest

Serena Williams has been on the cusp of history since 2017, but after returning from giving birth has suffered straight-sets defeats in four Slam finals.

Published: 15th January 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

WTA world number nine Serena Williams

WTA world number nine Serena Williams (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams is ominously back to winning ways as she looks to finally complete her long quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

The American has been on the cusp of history since 2017, when she won her 23rd Major trophy in Melbourne, but after returning from giving birth has suffered straight-sets defeats in four Slam finals.

The signs are good for the 38-year-old Williams, who broke a three-year title drought at last week's Auckland Classic -- a result that will not have gone unnoticed by her younger rivals.

Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty and defending champion Naomi Osaka are among her genuine challengers, but pressure and expectation will also pose problems for Williams as she pursues the 24 Grand Slam titles won by the Australian Margaret Court between 1960 and 1973.

"That was really important for me and I just want to build on it," Williams, now ranked ninth in the world, said after triumphing in Auckland on Sunday.

The former number one, who celebrated on court with daughter Olympia, donated her US$43,000 winner's cheque to victims of the Australian bushfires.

Practice and qualifying have been disrupted in Melbourne this week because of toxic air pollution from the deadly fires, but organisers are confident the tournament will proceed as planned.

Williams has now won 73 WTA titles over four decades and although she is scaling back the number of tournaments she plays, there is no indication she plans to retire imminently.

Williams's latest Grand Slam final heartbreak came at the US Open, where she was stunned by Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

Williams -- the highest-paid female athlete in the world last year with earnings close to US$30 million, according to Forbes -- afterwards played down her bid for Court's record.

"I'm not necessarily chasing a record," she said.

"I'm just trying to win Grand Slams."

At least she will not encounter the 19-year-old Andreescu, who is out of the Australian Open with a knee injury.

Pressure on Barty

Of the challengers to Williams, Barty will also have to deal with great expectations from the Melbourne crowd.

The 23-year-old Australian, who once took time off tennis to play professional cricket, won her maiden Major at Roland Garros last year.

But Barty has had a patchy start to the year after losing her season opener last week, going down in two sets in Brisbane to American qualifier Jennifer Brady.

She dismissed afterwards the hype in Australia surrounding her.

"It doesn't change the way that I practise, it doesn't change the way that my team and I prepare, it doesn't change me as a person," Barty said.

Japan's Osaka arrives for her title defence accompanied by her fourth coach in less than a year, Belgian Wim Fissette.

The 22-year-old squandered match point in losing to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the semi-finals in Brisbane on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Pliskova goes into Melbourne under the radar but the world number two beat American Madison Keys in the final to close the gap on Barty at the top of the rankings.

However, she is yet to win a Grand Slam and her best appearance in a Major was back in 2016, when she lost the US Open final to Germany's Angelique Kerber.

There will be added interest in Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, the former world number one who finally broke her long Grand Slam duck in Melbourne two years ago, and who will retire after the tournament at the age of 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Serena Williams Grand Slam
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp