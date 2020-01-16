Home Sport Tennis

Alex de Minaur out of Australian Open with abdominal tear

Alex de Minaur pulled out of the Adelaide International with abdominal tear and has not been able to recover for the Grand Slam.

Published: 16th January 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

ATP world number 21 Alex de Minaur

ATP world number 21 Alex de Minaur (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: A devastated Alex de Minaur withdrew from the Australian Open Thursday with an abdominal tear, describing it as "really serious".

The world number 21 and Australia's top player pulled out of the Adelaide International with the same problem and has not been able to recover for his home Grand Slam.

ALSO READ: 'Can't let this slide': Anger grows over smoke haze play at Australian Open

"It's not great. Not going to lie. Obviously it's a week of the calendar that I really look forward to and put in all the hard work for, so it's pretty devastating to miss out on my home Slam," he said.

"I wanted to go out there and play, even though I've got a four-centimetre grade two tear. So it's not a joke -– it’s something really serious.

"Getting out of bed hurts, everyday activity it hurts," he added.

ALSO READ: Robert Farah, world number one doubles player, out of Australian Open after doping positive

De Minaur helped Australia to the semi-finals at the ATP Cup earlier this month, winning two of his four singles matches and pushing world number one Rafael Nadal hard in an engrossing three-setter.

Nicknamed 'Demon', the 20-year-old had a breakout year in 2019, winning titles at Zhuhai, Atlanta and Sydney, to move ahead of Nick Kyrgios as Australia's top player.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alex de Minaur Alex de Minaur injury Alex de Minaur injury update Australian Open Alex de Minaur abdominal tear
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp