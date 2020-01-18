Sania Mirza, partner Nadia win Hobart International tournament

Home Sport Tennis

Sania Mirza staged a winning comeback on the tennis court as she along with her Ukranian partner Nadia Kichenok won the Hobart International tournament.

By ANI

HOBART: Sania Mirza staged a winning comeback on the tennis court as she along with her Ukranian partner Nadia Kichenok on Saturday won the Hobart International tournament.

The duo defeated Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai of China 6-4, 6-4 in the finals.

Mirza and Kichenok did not allow the opponents to have any kind of momentum and they wrapped up the match easily.

The duo had defeated Marie Bouzkova and Tamara Zidansek 7-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals on Friday.

33-year-old Sania last played at China Open in October 2017.

Earlier in December, she was named in the five-member Fed Cup team announced by All India Tennis Association (AITA) to represent the country in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event.

Riya Bhatia, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Karman Kaur Thandi are the other players of the five-member squad. Sowjanya Bavisetti is the reserve player.

Vishal Uppal was named as the captain. 

