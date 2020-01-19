Home Sport Tennis

Doubles legend Bob Bryan backs 'madman' Andy Murray to march on

Bob Bryan had a major hip operation in 2018 but bounced back to continue his hugely successful doubles partnership with twin Mike.

Published: 19th January 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Former ATP world number one Andy Murray

Former ATP world number one Andy Murray (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Doubles legend Bob Bryan is backing "madman" Andy Murray to play for "many more years" despite the Briton being forced out of the Australian Open with another injury.

The veteran American had a major hip operation in 2018 but bounced back to continue his hugely successful doubles partnership with twin Mike.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray had similar, career-saving surgery 12 months ago and in October won his first title since going under the knife.

ALSO READ: Andy Murray's pre-season training interrupted by groin injury

But the 32-year-old pulled out of the Australian Open with a pelvic injury and last week further delayed his comeback, renewing fears for his tennis future. 

"I talked to him last week," the 41-year-old Bryan said on Sunday in Melbourne.

"He's got something unrelated to the hip injury -- his hip feels great.

"All his numbers are off the charts, he tests the speed and the strength. 

"He's right back where he was when he was number one, which is incredible. That's good to hear."

ALSO READ: Fabio Fognini says Andy Murray just like him 'because he complains'

Murray has taken inspiration from Bryan as the Briton attempts to recapture a semblance of the form and fitness that made him world number one in 2016.

Bryan said that he has no issues with his hip -- Murray has consistently said that he is also now pain-free, but the pelvic problem is a fresh setback.

The American cited a recent documentary about Murray which charted the Briton's painstaking comeback.

"If anyone saw the documentary, you'll know how crazy he is with the work, he's a madman," Bryan said. "He's going to put it in, he's going to do everything he can. 

"I expect to see him playing for many more years, winning."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andy Murray Bob Bryan
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp