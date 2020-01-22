PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tennis tournament: RS Mohit stuns third seed Deepak Senthil Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Qualified RS Mohit defeated third-seed Deepak Senthil Kumar 6-3, 6-3 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tennis tournament organised by MPTA at the KTC courts on Tuesday.

Men: Kaza Vinayak Sharma bt Tarun Anirudh 6-1, 6-2; BR Nikshep bt Manish G 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Arjun bt Siddharth 6-3, 6-3; Lohith Aksha bt Amrut 6-2, 6-1; Kavin Masilamani bt Siddharth N 6-3, 7-5; RS Mohit bt Deepak Senthil Kumar 6-1, 6-1; Bharath Nishop Kumar bt Irfan Hussain 6-0, 3-6, 6-0.

Women: Arthi Muiyan bt Kanika Sivaraman 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3); Yashashwini Panwar bt Swetha Puyalraj 6-0, 6-0; Nithyaraj Baburaj bt Vitula 6-3, 6-2; Joel Nichole bt Megha Muthukumar 6-1, 6-2; Anusha Kondaveti bt Krishna Chimminiyan 6-0, 6-1; Ramya Natarajan bt Bhargavi Olekar 6-2, 6-2; Sai Avantika bt Anjani M 6-1, 6-1; Sai Samhitha bt Sai Diya Balaji 6-2, 6-1.