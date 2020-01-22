Home Sport Tennis

PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tennis tournament: RS Mohit stuns third seed Deepak Senthil Kumar

RS Mohit defeated Deepak Senthil Kumar 6-3, 6-3 in the men’s pre-quarters of the PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tennis tournament.

Published: 22nd January 2020 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Qualified RS Mohit defeated third-seed Deepak Senthil Kumar 6-3, 6-3 in the men’s pre-quarterfinals of the PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tennis tournament organised by MPTA at the KTC courts on Tuesday.

Men: Kaza Vinayak Sharma bt Tarun Anirudh 6-1, 6-2; BR Nikshep bt Manish G 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Arjun bt Siddharth 6-3, 6-3; Lohith Aksha bt Amrut 6-2, 6-1; Kavin Masilamani bt Siddharth N 6-3, 7-5; RS Mohit bt Deepak Senthil Kumar 6-1, 6-1; Bharath Nishop Kumar bt Irfan Hussain 6-0, 3-6, 6-0.

Women: Arthi Muiyan bt Kanika Sivaraman 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(3); Yashashwini Panwar bt Swetha Puyalraj 6-0, 6-0; Nithyaraj Baburaj bt Vitula 6-3, 6-2; Joel Nichole bt Megha Muthukumar 6-1, 6-2; Anusha Kondaveti bt Krishna Chimminiyan 6-0, 6-1; Ramya Natarajan bt Bhargavi Olekar 6-2, 6-2; Sai Avantika bt Anjani M 6-1, 6-1; Sai Samhitha bt Sai Diya Balaji 6-2, 6-1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RS Mohit Deepak Senthil Kumar PV Vishwanath Memorial AITA tennis tournament
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp