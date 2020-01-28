Home Sport Tennis

Australian Open: Roger Federer saves seven match points in 'miracle' escape

The six-time champion, struggling physically, saved three match points at 4-5 in the fourth set and four more in the tie-breaker to win 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3.

Published: 28th January 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after victory against Tennys Sandgren of the US during their men's singles quater-final match on day nine of the Australian Open. (Photo | AFP)

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after victory against Tennys Sandgren of the US during their men's singles quater-final match on day nine of the Australian Open. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Swiss great Roger Federer said that "I believe in miracles" after he saved seven match points in a five-set nail-biter against 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren to labour into the Australian Open semi-finals on Tuesday.

The six-time champion, struggling physically, saved three match points at 4-5 in the fourth set and four more in the tie-breaker to win 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-3 and set up a clash against either title-holder Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic.

Federer received a rare warning for an audible obscenity before going off-court for treatment on a groin injury in the third set, but still looked hampered as he forced a fifth set against the big-serving American.

"I believe in miracles," Federer said, revealing that he thought his groin strain had ended his chances. "There could be rain, there could be all kinds of stuff.

"(I thought) just let him finish me off in style, and he didn't do that. I'm incredibly lucky tonight, today -- I don't even know what time it is."

Sandgren, achingly close to becoming the lowest-ranked player to beat Federer at the Australian Open, can count himself unlucky especially after a ball girl accidentally collided with him during the pivotal tie-breaker, which he lost.

Federer has made heavy weather of reaching his 46th Major semi-final. He was two points from defeat by John Millman in a fifth-set tie-breaker in round three, and dropped a set against 67th-ranked Marton Fucsovics in round four.

'Quiet little life'

In the women's draw Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty dismissed two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in impressive style to reach the semis for the first time.

The unflappable Barty beat the Czech 7-6 (8/6), 6-2 and will be favourite in her semi-final against America's Sofia Kenin -- sending hopes soaring of a first home winner in 42 years.

The French Open champion, who once quit tennis to play cricket and has been steadily rising since her return, is the tournament's poster girl with her image plastered all over Melbourne.

But she said: "I'd prefer to just be sitting at home just living my quiet little life."

Kenin, whose career is also on the up, made her first Grand Slam semi-final and with it will rise to at least 12 in the rankings -- making her the second-highest American behind Serena Williams.

The feisty 21-year-old was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Ons Jabeur, halting the Tunisian's historic run which made her the first Arab woman to reach a Major quarter-final.

"She's a really tough player, I knew she's going to come out playing strong," Kenin said. "She's had really good matches, good wins. It wasn't an easy battle -- all respect to her."

Jabeur has ignited interest back home with her run to the last eight, even receiving a good-luck phone call from her president.

"I think I proved that I can be in the quarter-finals in a Grand Slam, even if I have a lot of things to improve physically and mentally," said the 25-year-old, who will now move inside the top 50.

"I proved to myself that I could do a lot of great things. I'm happy that I played this way."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roger Federer Australian Open Novak Djokovic
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp