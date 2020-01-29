Halep versus Muguruza: Australian Open women's semi-finals facts

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Australian Open women's semi-final facts and figures ahead of Thursday's match.

Simona Halep (ROM x4) v Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

Head-to-head: Muguruza leads 3-2

Fast facts

HALEP

Age - 28;

World ranking - 3;

Prize money - $35,132,271;

Career titles - 19;

Grand Slam titles - 2;

Australian Open best - Final (2018)

One of the most popular players on tour, Halep is chasing a third Grand Slam title, but her first in Melbourne.

Has long struggled with back problems but appears to be at full fitness at the Australian Open and was the only player to reach the quarter-finals without dropping a set.

MUGURUZA

Age - 26;

World ranking - 32;

Prize money - $19,270,804;

Career titles - 7;

Grand Slam titles - 2;

Australian Open best - Semi-finals (2020)

Muguruza has roared back to form after a wretched second half of 2019 in which she failed to win two matches in a row.

She climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in the off-season and, crucially, reunited with fellow Spaniard and fellow former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez as her coach.

Paths to the semi-final

Halep

1st rd: bt Jennifer Brady (USA) 7-6 (7/5), 6-1

2nd rd: bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-2, 6-4

3rd rd: bt Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-1, 6-4

4th rd: bt Elise Mertens (BEL x16) 6-4, 6-4

5th rd: bt Anett Kontaveit (EST x28) 6-1, 6-1

Muguruza