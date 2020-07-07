ATP announces adjustments to rankings due to COVID-19

By IANS

LONDON: The ATP has said it will make 'adjustments' for calculating the men's tennis world rankings when the season resumes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In anticipation of a return to competition in August, the rankings, which traditionally operate on a "Best 18" results basis over 52 weeks, will now cover a period of 22 months (March 2019 - December 2020). The rankings have been frozen since March 16, 2020, just days after the ATP Tour was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic," ATP said in a statement.

Tennis was stopped in mid-March, with Wimbledon being cancelled and the French Open moved to September keeping in mind the health crisis.

"The temporary changes to the rankings system have been made in consultation with the four grand slam tournaments and the ITF. Should the 2021 season be impacted by COVID-19, further adjustments to rankings will be considered," the statement further said.

Also, the revised rankings will determine the singles qualifiers to the 2020 ATP Finals. As per norm, points earned at the season finale (as an additional 19th event) in 2019 will not count towards a player's qualification for the 2020 event, ensuring a level playing field for 2020 qualification, it further said.

In doubles, the 2020 doubles team rankings will continue to be used to determine the eight teams that make it to London.