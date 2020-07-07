STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

ATP announces adjustments to rankings due to COVID-19

Tennis was stopped in mid-March, with Wimbledon being cancelled and the French Open moved to September keeping in mind the health crisis.

Published: 07th July 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

ATP tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

ATP tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: The ATP has said it will make 'adjustments' for calculating the men's tennis world rankings when the season resumes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In anticipation of a return to competition in August, the rankings, which traditionally operate on a "Best 18" results basis over 52 weeks, will now cover a period of 22 months (March 2019 - December 2020). The rankings have been frozen since March 16, 2020, just days after the ATP Tour was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic," ATP said in a statement.

Tennis was stopped in mid-March, with Wimbledon being cancelled and the French Open moved to September keeping in mind the health crisis.

"The temporary changes to the rankings system have been made in consultation with the four grand slam tournaments and the ITF. Should the 2021 season be impacted by COVID-19, further adjustments to rankings will be considered," the statement further said.

Also, the revised rankings will determine the singles qualifiers to the 2020 ATP Finals. As per norm, points earned at the season finale (as an additional 19th event) in 2019 will not count towards a player's qualification for the 2020 event, ensuring a level playing field for 2020 qualification, it further said.

In doubles, the 2020 doubles team rankings will continue to be used to determine the eight teams that make it to London.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ATP COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  ATP rankings
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp