Serena Williams will have fresh perspective when tennis returns, feels Chris Evert

Chris Evert feels Serena Williams can make the most of this COVID-19 induced lockdown and aim to clinch a 24th Grand Slam title.

Published: 11th July 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams

Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Tennis great Chris Evert feels Serena Williams can make the most of this COVID-19 induced lockdown and aim to clinch a 24th Grand Slam title.

"Maybe she will be calmer out there," she was quoted as saying by BBC.

"I think she will have a fresh perspective and approach."

At 38, Serena lost her last four major finals.

"She looks really fit and in great shape and she seems to be really eager to get back," the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion told BBC Two's Wimbledon: The Best of the Championships.

"So that's the danger zone for a lot of the other players because if anyone can get through these difficult times and these challenges it's Serena Williams, with what she's had to go through in her life. This will be a like piece of cake for her, so watch out for her."

Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena recently committed herself for the 2020 US Open which will be played at the Flushing Meadows from August 31 to September 13 behind closed doors in New York.

"I really can't wait to return to the US Open 2020," Serena had said in a video message last month. "I think the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everyone is going to be safe.

"This is crazy. I'm excited," she added.

The US Open will feature the men's and women's singles main-draw events, each with the traditional 128 players, and men's and women's doubles events, with 32 teams in each competition (down from 64 teams).

