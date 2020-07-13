STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Yuki Bhambri targets 2021 for comeback

The last time Yuki Bhambri played a competitive tennis match was in 2018 (Antwerp Open in October).

Published: 13th July 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Yuki Bhambri

Indian tennis star Yuki Bhambri | PTI

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last time Yuki Bhambri played a competitive tennis match was in 2018 (Antwerp Open in October). The ongoing knee issue completely derailed his 2019. He finally got back to on court practice at the Siri Fort Complex in New Delhi in the beginning of this year before the coronavirus pandemic curtailed his comeback plans. In an interview with this newspaper, the 28-year-old speaks about his  plans for 2020 and skipping the US Open in September.

Excerpts:

How has the last six months been?
Very, very slow. I got back to hitting some balls at the start of January. I felt a little bit better after the first couple of weeks (he hadn’t trained for over a year). Obviously, we had to stop training in the last week of March as the country went into lockdown. I returned to training last month.  

Yuki Bhambri has ruled out the
possibility of playing US Open

Did you target this March-July period to get back into competition?
I had hoped to back around this time. But I also think that wouldn’t have happened. I’m not yet at 100 per cent to play matches week in and week out. I’ve progressed but once you are back, you play around 20-25 weeks a year. I have good days and bad days. I need to be sure that my knees are at a 100 per cent. I’m not pain free. I will probably target 2021 January to come back.

Would you be willing to play without a vaccine?
It’s difficult. It depends on where you are playing at that time. A lot of countries are better while some are not. Would I be willing to go the USA? Maybe, no. Would I be willing to go to New Zealand or 
Australia? Yes.

Do you have to start from scratch in terms of rankings?
I have protected rankings, I get 12 tournaments (he is eligible to play in the main draw of the US Open). So I don’t miss out on playing some of the bigger events. But, yes, initially I would have to start out from playing the Challengers.

Would you be willing to play in this year’ US Open?
I won’t. I have a family there and I know how bad the situation is. They are not even stepping out of their apartment. The chances of catching the virus are really, really high. Being in a foreign country makes it worse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yuki Bhambri US Open
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp