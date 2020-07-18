Sania Mirza shares her journey for fans across the world

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Airbnb, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are announcing a five-day summer festival featuring more than 100 Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences hosted virtually by some of the world’s best athletes. The festival of Olympian and Paralympian Online Experiences will kick off with an opening act on July 24, when the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were originally scheduled to begin, and is an opportunity for athletes to generate income while they share their passion for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and their sport with guests.

“At a time when it is difficult for people to gather and celebrate the exceptional performance of athletes, Airbnb is proud to host the summer festival which is a new way to experience the Olympic and Paralympic spirit online. Guests will be able to connect and interact with some of the most elite competitors within the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, giving them even more reasons to cheer them on next year,” said Airbnb Co-Founder Joe Gebbia.

Ace tennis star, Sania Mirza said “As a professional tennis player, a mother, wife and homemaker, I juggle and balance multiple roles. This has made me realise the importance of not just physical health but also mental wellbeing. For me, a good workout is not just essential to keep for my physical performance but also helps me rejuvenate my mind. I am excited to partner with Airbnb to share my journey of motherhood and fitness and how I got back to the game. During the experience, I will take guests through a quick functional training, share my training regime and inspire them to strike the perfect balance between wellness of the mind and body, all from the comfort of my home in Hyderabad.”

Throughout the five days of programming across multiple time zones, the lineup will showcase a variety of interactive online experiences that guests can book (conditions apply) on Airbnb from July 22. Spectators can also watch select Online Experiences live or on replay on Airbnb and Olympic and Paralympic YouTube channels. While many hosts will continue to offer their activities after the event ends, like the art of reinvention with Olympian Simidele Adeagbo (skelton, Nigeria) and positive thinking with Paralympic hero Stephen Miller (athletics, Great Britain), several will be once-in-a-lifetime Online Experiences available exclusively during the festival.

Catch these online

July 25

Build resilience to overcome obstacles with Yusra Mardini (swimming, IOC Refugee Olympic Team Rio 2016), learn about returning to sport after motherhood with Allyson Felix (athletics, USA), and work up a sweat in an inclusive session with Tatyana McFadden (athletics, USA),

July 26

Cook up a storm with legend Colin Jackson (athletics, Great Britain), join a scenic training ride with Jonny Brownlee (triathlon, Great Britain), and discover velodrome secrets with Elia Viviani (cycling track, Italy)