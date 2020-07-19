STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic returns to training after recovering from COVID-19

Djokovic was one of several tennis players who tested positive for COVID-19 during his Adria World Tour.

Published: 19th July 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

ATP world number one Novak Djokovic

ATP world number one Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BELGRADE: World No 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has returned to training after recovering from coronavirus.

Boris Bosnjakovic, the head coach at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade posted pictures on his Instagram handle of the Serbian going through the motions, alongwith compatriot Filip Krajinovic.

Djokovic was one of several tennis players who tested positive for COVID-19 during his Adria World Tour. The 17-time Grand Slam winner attracted criticism for the lack of social distancing measures through the course of the tournament, which ended up producing a cluster of cases.

Djokovic apologised for the same while announcing that he and his girlfriend had tested positive for the disease that has brought almost all professional sport to a standstill in most parts of the world at various points of the year.

He was however subjected to severe criticism from a number of quarters. A lot of players supported him too, with French veteran Gilles Simon criticising the media for what he saw as unfair treatment meted out to Djokovic when compared with Swiss great Roger Federer.

"I knew Roger would step up to the plate when there were discussions on the prize money of the Grand Slams a while ago," he told L'Equipe. "But the impression I have is that we lost him on the way, that the representation of the players does not matter to him. If there is a voice that carries, it is his.

"I see Djokovic like any human being, with his strengths and flaws. But with Roger Federer, we only talk about his strengths. With Novak a" only about his flaws. It would annoy everyone if Djokovic breaks Federer's records. It angers people that he (Djokovic) is so strong.

"It can also be seen in the crowd, on the court, in the Australian Open final. The anger against Novak is a huge mistake. Much of the public doesn't consider him as (important as) Roger or Rafa (Nadal)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Novak Djokovic coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp