DLTA courts to reopen for practice next week

NEW DELHI: Established players along with kids in the age bracket of 14-18 have been practising at the iconic Delhi Lawn Tennis Association courts at the RK Khanna Stadium in New Delhi. The stadium was opened up once the government gave the green signal.

It remained closed for the past week to carry out a thorough sanitisation drive and will reopen again in the coming week. Household names like Karman Kaur Thandi, Riya Bhatia, Sachit Sharma have already come and played there and DLTA has enforced a number of safety measures for all. DLTA Director Col Ranbir Chauhan and head coach Arun Kumar are in-charge of the operation and they try to ensure a safe and sanitised environment for all budding players.

"The government SOP is strictly followed. We have temperature checks at the entrance of the facility and hand sanitisers are placed at various strategic points in the premises including the courts. As mentioned, no doubles training is allowed and players are not allowed to change sides. Even the players are aware of the dos and don'ts so they are also extra careful. We understand the importance of safety and we have ensured everything remains in order," the DLTA director told this daily.

Out of the 13 courts inside, five are being currently utilised for training with the premises divided into two parts so that administrative officials and players remain separate. A number of marshals have been employed who keep a check so as to ensure no rules are broken. Currently, players can train in two batches, one in the morning from six to ten and in the afternoon till five. Evening slots have been shut. Kids below the age of ten and senior members have been instructed not to come.

"Currently Delhi-based players are coming in. We had asked UP players as well but nobody has travelled. Our usual schemes and coaching clinics are shut for the time being. Players who wish to train can book their slots in advance. We used this period of seven days to undergo another round of thorough sanitisation and we plan to keep doing this in order to keep our courts clean and open for practice. From pros to kids, the joy on everyone's faces when they actually step on the court is something that was missing in the last couple of months and hopefully, tournaments can resume soon so that the DLTA complex again becomes a hub of activity," Chauhan added.