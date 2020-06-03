STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Former tennis star James Blake still shaken by encounter with cop in 2015

James Blake, who is black, had been mistakenly identified as a suspect in a credit card fraud scheme.

Published: 03rd June 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former ATP World Number 4 James Blake

Former ATP World Number 4 James Blake (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Nearly five years later, former tennis star James Blake says he never suspected the large man running toward him was a plainclothes New York City policeman.

Blake was in town that day for the U.S. Open and standing outside a Manhattan hotel.

"I thought someone was running at me that was a fan, someone that was going to say, 'Hey I saw you play so and so, I was at this match, my kid plays tennis,'" Blake recalled.

"I'm smiling with my hands down."

But Blake, who is black, had been mistakenly identified as a suspect in a credit card fraud scheme.

Video showed the undercover officer grabbing him by the arm, throwing him to the sidewalk face down and handcuffing him.

All of which intensified Blake's reaction to video of George Floyd's death shortly after being detained by Minneapolis police last week.

"I went to bed very sad and very deflated, seeing this over and over again," Blake said Tuesday from his home in San Diego.

"I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't stop my mind from racing, thinking about the events that took place there, the events that took place with me in 2015.

"It saddens me to see that kind of policing is still going on, that kind of brutality, particularly how often it is aimed at the black and brown community."

Blake, a Harvard alum who reached a career-high ranking of No.4 and is now tournament director of the Miami Open, said the 2015 episode transformed him into an "accidental activist."

He began using his celebrity to speak more openly about racism and police brutality.

Voting is one way forward, he said, including in local elections.

He supports peaceful protest, and said it's possible no arrest in the Floyd case would have been made without the recent demonstrations in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

He also favors police reform, including higher pay, better training and independent bodies to investigate wrongdoing by officers.

As punishment in the Blake case, the policeman who tackled him was docked five vacation days.

"I don't think someone like that should have a badge," Blake said.

He said the scars from his experience probably can't be erased, and he thinks about it often.

"I would love to change this, but for the rest of my life, I'm probably going to be more nervous about any encounter I have with a police officer," he said.

Blake said Floyd's death underscored how lucky he was to walk away from his own ordeal.

He's grateful no one was with him at the time, including his daughters, now 6 and 7.

"I haven't shown them the video of me getting taken down, because I don't know if they would understand it quite yet," Blake said.

"With what has been on the news the past week, my wife and I have started thinking about when we're going to start talking with them about a lot of these issues  police brutality and racism and what goes on in this country."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Blake George Floyd George Floyd death George Floyd killing
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp