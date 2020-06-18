STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Can't wait to return to US Open 2020: Serena Williams

The US Open will feature the men's and women's singles main-draw events, each with the traditional 128 players, and men's and women's doubles events, with 32 teams in each competition.

Serena Williams of the U.S. makes a forehand return to China's Wang Qiang in their third round singles match at the Australian Open. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Twenty three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has committed herself for the 2020 US Open which will be played at the Flushing Meadows from August 31 to September 13 behind closed doors in New York.

"I really can't wait to return to the US Open 2020," Serena said in a video message on Wednesday. "I think the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everyone is going to be safe.

"This is crazy. I'm excited," she added.

"The 2020 US Open is set to be played in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., on its originally scheduled dates of Aug. 31-Sept. 13. It will be immediately preceded by the relocated Western & Southern Open, which will take place at the same iconic site," announced the organisers on Wednesday.

"These two events are the summer's biggest tennis blockbusters in the U.S., and we are thrilled for the players, our fans, and all of our partners, that we will be able to mark the return of tennis," said Mike Dowse, USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

"These tournaments also serve as an inspiration to tennis players of all levels, encouraging them to get out and play given the social distancing nature of our sport."

The US Open will feature the men's and women's singles main-draw events, each with the traditional 128 players, and men's and women's doubles events, with 32 teams in each competition (down from 64 teams).

"The decision to hold the 2020 US Open without fans was not an easy one, but ultimately it was the correct one," said Stacey Allaster, Chief Executive, Professional Tennis, USTA and newly named US Open Tournament Director.

"To mitigate risk, we must minimise numbers on-site. Though we will not have fans on our site, we will engage with tennis fans around the world in new and exciting ways with the help of our global broadcast partners, and all our US Open sponsors."

