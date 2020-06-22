Been my dream to win Wimbledon since I was a little girl: Johanna Konta

By IANS

LONDON: World No.14 Johanna Konta said it has been her dream to win the Wimbledon title and she will continue to strive for it even as the 2020 edition of the Grand Slam was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Wimbledon had been previously cancelled only twice -- because of World War I and World War II -- and never outside wartime. Konta stated she will try to realise her dream next season onwards till the time she gets her hands on the famous trophy.

"I love playing at Wimbledon and it has been my goal to win ever since I was a little girl," Konta was quoted as saying by hellomagazine.com

"I feel sad that I won't be competing this year, but it hasn't altered my determination to be a Grand Slam champion. I'll never stop striving for that."

Konta was also set to take part in the Tokyo Olympics but the showpiece event was postponed till 2021 in the wake of the pandemic.

The multi-national event was initially set to be hosted in July this year but due to coronavirus pandemic, it will now take place from July 23 till August 8 next year.

"As for the Olympics being postponed, I've put my disappointment aside now," she said.

"How I feel pales in comparison to the athletes who train for it in a four-year cycle. It must be especially hard for them to have to wait another year. Tennis players are in a more fortunate position because we have four big annual events."