Croatian tennis player Borna Coric tests positive for coronavirus

Borna Coric was among about 1,000 people who were tested for the virus after Grigor Dimitrov announced that he tested positive.

Published: 22nd June 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 02:47 PM

ATP World Number 33 Borna Coric

ATP World Number 33 Borna Coric (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

ZAGREB: Croatian tennis player Borna Coric says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition event.

The 33rd-ranked Coric posted the news on Twitter.

He says "I want to inform you that I am positive for Covid-19. Please everyone who has been in contact with me for the last few days gets tested!" He says he is feeling well and has no symptoms.

ALSO READ: Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

Coric was among about 1,000 people who were tested for the virus after Grigor Dimitrov announced that he tested positive.

That led to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play in the final.

Coric played a match against Dimitrov in Zadar on Saturday in the second leg of the exhibition series.

