STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Grand Slam superstar but never the people's champion

Despite his achievements, however, Djokovic appears doomed never to be held in the same saintly esteem as Federer or Nadal.

Published: 24th June 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: From growing up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia to securing his place amongst the Grand Slam greats, Novak Djokovic never fails to both divide and unite.

The 33-year-old world number one has seemingly everything he needs.

Seventeen Grand Slam titles is just three behind the all-time record of Roger Federer who is five years older.

He boasts $143 million in prize money alone.

Despite his achievements, however, Djokovic appears doomed never to be held in the same saintly esteem as Federer or Rafael Nadal, the undisputed 'people's champions' of tennis.

There are those that see something a little more calculating in the Djokovic make-up, an intense, brooding presence prone to affectation and fads and a little too 'new age' for most tastes.

Nick Kyrgios described the Serb's post-victory "cup of love" gesture as "cringeworthy".

Never short of an opinion, the Australian also accused Djokovic of desperately needing to be liked.

Kyrgios drove the knife in further this week when he branded Djokovic's ill-advised Adria Tour, which has seen the Serb test positive for coronavirus, as "bone-headed".

ALSO READ: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

All had seemed set fair for Djokovic this year before the lockdown in March.

He had secured a record eighth Australian Open and was on an 18-0 winning streak.

But in the space of three months, his character and reputation have come crashing down.

First of all, he was criticised for breaking lockdown rules to train in Spain.

He then invited derision for insisting emotions can change the quality of water while almost simultaneously insisting that he would not be prepared to vaccinate against the coronavirus.

When he described limits on players' entourages at the US Open as "extreme" and "impossible", Djokovic found himself in the crosshairs again for being entitled in a world and sport trying to pull together.

His backing of the Adria Tour in Belgrade and then Croatia, which has seen a raft of players as well as his own wife test positive for the virus, is for many the final straw.

As president of the ATP Player Council, it is, for his critics, conduct unbecoming.

However, few can doubt Djokovic's resolve.

Two years ago, his career was in the doldrums.

'He has everything'

Unable to shake off the lingering effects of elbow surgery, he suffered a shock early exit at 2018 Roland Garros.

With his ranking outside the top 20 for the first time in 12 years, Djokovic threatened to skip Wimbledon.

He changed his mind and with his career suddenly rejuvenated, he swept to a fourth title at the All England Club.

That was swiftly followed by more triumphs at the US and Australian Opens.

Only an inspired Dominic Thiem at the French Open in 2019 prevented him becoming just the second man in history to hold all four Slams at the same time on two occasions.

No matter, just weeks later, he captured a fifth Wimbledon in a record five-set final against Federer, saving two championship points in the process.

"Novak has everything to make records in this sport," said fellow player Juan Martin del Potro.

Djokovic captured the first of his 17 majors at the Australian Open in 2008, but it was three years before he added his second.

He dropped gluten from his diet, his lithe physique allowing him to chase down lost causes, transforming him into the rubber man of tennis.

After leading Serbia to a maiden Davis Cup in 2010, he raced through the first half of 2011, building up a 48-1 winning run.

Only a semi-final defeat at the French Open prevented him from becoming just the third man to capture a calendar Grand Slam.

Despite that, he still finished 2011 with a 70-6 win-loss record, a haul of 10 tournament victories and year-end number one for the first time.

Back-to-back Australian Opens followed in 2012 and 2013, although the French Open remained frustratingly out of reach with three heart-breaking losses until his 2016 breakthrough.

In Paris that year, he became the first player to break through the $100 million barrier in prize money.

The year before, he won 11 titles and compiled a win-loss record of 82-6.

Off court, Djokovic married long-time girlfriend and high school sweetheart Jelena Ristic in July 2014.

They have two children, a son Stefan and daughter Tara.

But on the court, his role as pantomime villain seems destined to leave him typecast.

"It doesn't mean that fans hate me and it certainly doesn't mean that I need to turn Serbia against the rest of the world just because fewer people support me in Grand Slam finals," he said.

When the All England Club crowd was noisily willing on Federer in last year's Wimbledon final, Djokovic turned the adversity in his favour.

"When they chanted 'Roger, Roger' I willed myself into believing they were chanting 'Novak, Novak'," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Roger Federer
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam Floods worsen: Death toll reaches 85 and Kaziranga inundated, more rain expected
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp