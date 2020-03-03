Home Sport Tennis

Ashleigh Barty, Novak Djokovic​ remain on top in tennis rankings

In the latest WTA rankings, Ashleigh Barty has a best of 8,717 points and is followed by Simona Halep on 6,076 points.

Published: 03rd March 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

WTA world number one Ashleigh Barty and ATP world number one Novak Djokovic

WTA world number one Ashleigh Barty and ATP world number one Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Serbia's Novak Djokovic have maintained their respective top spots in the tennis rankings.

In the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, Barty has a best of 8,717 points and is followed by Romania's Simona Halep on 6,076 points.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic managed the only gain in the top 10 players, moving to eighth from ninth at the cost of 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova surged 14 places to reach 32nd and Briton Heather Watson moved up 20 spot to make the 49th spot.

In the ATP rankings, Austria's Dominic Thiem has reached a career high of third place. The 26-year-old has 7,045 points to overtake Swiss great Roger Federer, who is currently out with a knee injury and intending to return for the grass season from June.

Thiem has broken the top three dominance of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer for the first time since May 6, 2019.

Djokovic, who won the Dubai title last weekend to extend his unbeaten start to the season, remains on top with 10,220 points and is followed by Nadal who is at the second spot with 9,850 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashleigh Barty Novak Djokovic ATP Rankings WTA Rankings
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp