Vin Win clinch open title at inter-club table tennis meet

Raghuram and MR Balamurugan (Raman TT HPC) were adjudged best players in the open and sub-juniors category. Prize money worth Rs 90,000 and trophies were awarded to the winners.

Published: 03rd March 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Madurai team that won SDAT Chief Minister’s Trophy State Level Hockey Tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vin Win Academy, led by P Raghuram, clinched the open category title by beating SIVET Dronacharya 3-0 in the first Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association inter-club table tennis league. In the sub-junior final, AKG beat Raman TT HPC 3-1.

Results (all finals): Open: Vin Win bt SIVET Dronacharya 3-0 (P Raghuram bt Sharmitha 11-8, 11-4, 11-4; Deenadhayalan bt Hariharasudhan 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6; Aishwarya bt Suraj 5-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-7). Sub-junior: AKG bt Raman TT HPC 3-1 (Hansini bt Muralidharan 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 14-12; Marzuqah lost to MR Balamurugan 8-11, 5-11, 10-12; Nikhilmenon bt Chritin Fiona 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4; Marzuqah bt Muralidharan 11-3, 11-7, 11-8). Corporate: SVDC bt Four Square 3-1 (Thiyagarajan bt Sayandas 11-5, 11-7, 11-3; Bhuvaraghavan bt Mehboob Khan 7-11, 11-6, 11-7, 13-11; Rajan lost to Prabhu 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 2-11; Bhuvaraghavan bt Sayandas 11-4, 5-11, 11-9, 11-8).

Tamil Nadu lose
Riding on Jincy George’s 58, Kerala thrashed Tamil Nadu by five wickets in their BCCI senior women one-dayer, in Thane.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 173/8 in 50 ovs (D Hemalatha 44, N Niranjana 32, S Anusha 44 n.o; S Sajana 3/33) lost to Kerala 177/5 in 38 ovs (T Shani 42, Jincy George 58).

Vamsi shines
KB Vamsi’s 4/15 helped Tamil Nadu beat Saurashtra by eight wickets in the BCCI women’s U-19 one-dayers, in Rajkot.

Brief scores: Saurashtra 123/9 in 50 ovs (T Dharani 48; KB Vamsi 4/15) lost to Tamil Nadu 124/2 in 28.4 ovs (Yogya Kosuri 46, S Swathi 45 n.o).

Rajesh cracks ton
R Rajesh Kumar’s 132 saw India Japan Lighting beat Heavy Vehicles Factory by five wickets in the 16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur District Cricket Association Trophy tournament.

Brief scores: Second Division: Thiruvallur CC 162/8 in 30 ovs (K Sudhakar 51, D John Ebenezer 39, S Naresh Kumar 26; P Balaji 3/43) lost to Autolec ERC 165/7 in 22.1 ovs (K Raja 29, J Chinnaraj 38; S Karthick 3/51).
16th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group A: Michelin Tyres 172/9 in 30 ovs (M Yuvraj 49, K

Raja Vignesh 39; R Relson 3/21) bt Engine Factory Avadi 133 in 27 ovs (Raja Gopal 47; V Balaji 4/13, S Jagadesh 3/21). Group B: Heavy Vehicles Factory 190/7 in 30 ovs (E Bobby Jayaprakash 43, V Saravana Kumaran 31; K Laxman 3/40) lost to India Japan Lighting 191/5 in 26.2 ovs (R Rajesh Kumar 132).

State-level hockey
Madurai came first in the SDAT Chief Minister’s Trophy State Level Hockey Tournament. Chennai came second, and Tuticorin ended third. The winners were awarded Rs18 lakh while the second and third-placed teams received Rs13.5 lakh and Rs 9 lakh. SAI beat ABM Infotech Sports Authority of India beat ABM Infotech 2-0 in the Chennai Hockey Association Super Division League.

