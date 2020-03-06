Home Sport Tennis

Davis Cup qualifier: Australia leads Brazil 2-0 after Day 1

Jordan Thompson had earlier given Australia the lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Thiago Monteiro on hard courts at Memorial Drive.

Published: 06th March 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Australian tennis star Jordan Thompson

Australian tennis star Jordan Thompson (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE: John Millman came from a set and break down to beat Thiago Seyboth Wild 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2 to give Australia a 2-0 lead over Brazil after the opening singles in their Davis Cup qualifier on Friday.

Jordan Thompson had earlier given Australia the lead with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Thiago Monteiro on hard courts at Memorial Drive.

Millman trailed Seyboth Wild 5-2 in the opening set before play was stopped for 25 minutes for a medical emergency in the crowd.

In the second set, Seyboth Wild, who won his first ATP title last week at the Chile Open, broke Millman's serve in the fifth game and saved two break points in the next.

At 5-4 and serving for the match, the Brazilian saved two more break points before Millman converted a third to level at 5-5 and later was perfect in the tiebreaker.

Australia is playing without its two top-ranked players.

Nick Kyrgios has a left wrist injury that forced him out of a tournament in Mexico and Alex De Minaur aggravated an abdominal injury which sidelined him for last month's Australian Open.

On Saturday, the doubles match will feature the Australian pair of James Duckworth and John Peers against Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, followed by the reverse singles In an apparent attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, ball boys and ball girls did not provide towels to players during games Friday.

They were left behind advertising signs at the end of each court, with players able to wipe perspiration from the face and arms without the ball kids having to handle the towels.

The International Tennis Federation was asked in an email by The Associated Press if it was a general directive by the ITF for all Davis Cup matches this weekend, but has not received a response.

The winner advances to the Davis Cup Final in Madrid in November.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davis Cup Davis Cup qualifier Australia vs Brazil Australia vs Brazil Davis Cup John Millman Jordan Thompson
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp