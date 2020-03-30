STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Wimbledon 2020 to be 'cancelled' amid coronavirus pandemic

All England Lawn Tennis Club officials had already ruled out the possibility of holding the tournament would not be played behind closed doors.

Published: 30th March 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy during the presentation after he defeated Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London

Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the trophy during the presentation after he defeated Switzerland's Roger Federer in the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

By IANS

LONDON: After the postponement of this year's Roland Garros, the Wimbledon championships, scheduled to be played between June 29 to July 12, is set to be cancelled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorff, the Wimbledon organisers will announce the cancellation of the 2020 tournament on Wednesday.

"Wimbledon has stated that they will have a board meeting next Wednesday and will make the final decision there," Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany.

ALSO READ| Alive in the time of no live: How sports fans are coping with the coronavirus blow

"I am also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation. It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable," he added.

All England Lawn Tennis Club officials had already ruled out the possibility of holding the tournament would not be played behind closed doors.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

The club in a statement last week confirmed that "it is continuing a detailed evaluation of all scenarios for The Championships 2020, including postponement and cancellation, as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak".

The French Open has already decided to postpone this year's competition from May to September in the wake of coronavirus which has claimed over 33,000 lives across the world so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
german tennis federation Wimbledon 2020 Coronavirus All England Lawn Tennis Club
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp