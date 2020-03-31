STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Practicing social distancing: Roger Federer shows off his trick shots

Federer posted a small video on Twitter in which the 20-time Grand Slam winner can be seen executing trick shots against a wall in the snow.

Switzerland's Roger Federer. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the whole sporting action has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer on Monday (local time) was seen practicing his trademark trick shot.

The 38-year-old captioned the post as: "Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome".

Earlier this year, Federer had undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

He made a public statement on Twitter and revealed that he will be missing the Dubai Open, Indian Wells tournament and the French Open."My right knee has been bothering me for a little while, I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday," Federer wrote on Twitter."

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, French Open has been postponed to September now, and this may see, Federer, playing the tournament.

To help out those families affected by the coronavirus, last week, Federer announced and he along with his Mirka will be donating one million Swiss Francs

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was last seen in action in the Australian Open. He was defeated in the semi-finals by Novak Djokovic. Djokovic went on to win the Australian Open.

Roger Federer
