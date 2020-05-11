Tennis courts, golf courses to reopen in England

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British government says tennis courts and golf courses in England can reopen from Wednesday, although people can only play with members of their own household.

The sports venues were ordered to be closed in March when Britain imposed a national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Gyms and swimming pools remain closed, although swimming in the sea or lakes will be allowed.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland can set their own stance on tennis courts and golf courses, and their administrations have already indicated a more stringent version of the lockdown will be maintained.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson used a speech on Sunday to lay out the outlines of a road map for easing the coronavirus pandemic restrictions while maintaining forms of social distancing.

Johnson said people can play sports but only with members of your own household.

Johnson gave no indication when professional sports can resume after competitions, including the Premier League, shut down in March.