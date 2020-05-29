STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Andy Murray to make comeback in June with brother's charity tournament

It will be screened live on Amazon Prime and aims to raise at least 100,000 pound (USD 122,000) for the state-run NHS.

Published: 29th May 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Andy Murray will return from his latest injury problem on June 23 in a tournament organised by his brother Jamie to raise money for a UK National Health Service charity.

Jamie Murray has helped create the behind-closed-doors tournament called 'Schroders Battle of the Brits'.

The event, which runs from June 23-28, will see the Murray brothers and fellow British players Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans go head to head at the Lawn Tennis Association's Roehampton base in London.

It will be screened live on Amazon Prime and aims to raise at least 100,000 pound (USD 122,000) for the state-run NHS.

With the ATP and WTA seasons postponed due to the coronavirus, Murray's first appearance since November's Davis Cup Finals will be a welcome tonic for tennis fans.

"The last few months have been incredibly challenging times for everyone and we see this event as our way of giving back," Jamie Murray said.

"A lot of work has gone in to make sure this could happen and we are very excited to be able to bring an action-packed week of tennis, while raising valuable funds for NHS heroes to say thank you for the amazing work they have done."

Prior to the lockdown, former world number one Andy Murray had been returning to the court after another injury-enforced absence.

The 33-year-old was unable to hit for three months because of what was initially diagnosed as a mild bone bruise.

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, later believed the problem was heterotopic ossification, bone growth associated with the hip resurfacing operation he underwent in January 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andy Murray tennis Andy Murray injury NHS Amazon Prime Jamie Murray
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp