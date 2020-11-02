STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

AITA plan camps for elite men and women players

The AITA will invited both singles and doubles players for the camp but the national championship, if held, will played as a singles event.

Published: 02nd November 2020 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis Racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The national tennis federation has decided to invite country's top players for a training camp at the DLTA with an aim to provide a platform for their return to competitive action from next year.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has laid out a plan for top-20 elite men's and women's players for the camp, which may culminate with a national championship in the singles format among the assembled players in a bio-secure environment.

The 21-day camp will first begin for the men's players from November 30.

It will be followed by a women's camp from January 4.

The camp will be held under the supervision of India's Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali, who will handle the project as Director of High Performance Training Camps (HPTC).

He will be responsible for formulating a programme for the camp.

Zeeshan will be assisted by a set of coaches and fitness trainers, dieticians and gym trainers, who will be identified soon.

The focus of the project will be on physical conditioning, providing hitting opportunity with best players, diet plan, nutrition, high-intensity tournament and players' performance analysis.

"We want our players to be ready for international tournaments as and when they begin. We are also mulling if the last week of the camp can be turned into a national championship since the Fenesta championships had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic," AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar told PTI.

"We are still discussing it and a decision will be made by tomorrow," he added.

The AITA will invited both singles and doubles players for the camp but the national championship, if held, will played as a singles event.

The 20 players will be divided into five groups of four.

They will compete in round-robin format.

The top player in each group will then progress to knockout stage.

The winner will get Rs 75,000, the runner-up Rs 50,000 and semifinalists Rs 30,000 each.

The travel and accommodation cost of the players will be borne by the AITA.

The players will undergo COVID-19 test before the start of the camp and will have to follow the SOP and guidelines framed by SAI.

It will be interesting to see if the country's top players such as Sumit Nagal, Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan accept the invitation.

Nagal has been training in Germany for long and even competed in a few Challengers in the past few weeks.

Prajnesh and Ramkumar too have returned to competitive tennis.

"We are hoping participation by top players. If they have their own schedule, that's fine. If there are no international tournaments at that time, it's a good platform for them to stay in shape," he said.

The selection of the players will be based on the AITA ranking in relevant age group.

Since the rankings are still frozen, the rankings as on March 16, when the last rankings were released will be taken as basis for selection.

The players have to respond to the invite by November 6.

The AITA has already announced the resumption of domestic tennis tournaments from November 16 with junior events.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AITA All India Tennis Association
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp