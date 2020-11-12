Bengaluru Challenger postponed

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) has more or less decided to postpone the Bangalore Open, an ATP challenger event. In 2020, it was held in February. They are set to ‘inform the ATP soon’ about their decision and request them to provide a slot in the second half of the calendar season.

“We might push it (Bangalore Open) to the second half of the calendar,” KSLTA joint-secretary Sunil Yajaman told this daily on Wednesday. “However, we will have to discuss that with the ATP, and they will be the one to finalise it. For the first half, the calendar is getting ready and I hope they will give us some dates or week in the second half, and then we will be able to select one of them. We are hopeful of getting a slot.”

If it does happen next year, there is no certainty about the event having spectators. But KSLTA is not too perturbed with it and will follow whatever is to be followed in regards to fans inside the stadium. Though Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru might have improved, the present situation is not ideal for getting sponsorships, which is also one of the reasons for KSLTA's decision.

In these tournaments, the state government has been a huge support and we get nearly 40-50 per cent of funding from them. The remaining comes from corporate sponsorships. Right now, it is difficult for the government due to the pandemic situation too. Also, it is not an ideal time for us to reach out for corporate sponsorships as well," he added.