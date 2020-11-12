STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Forty COVID-19 tests and four partners in three months for Rohan Bopanna

The World No 39 in doubles, into his third decade at the professional level, talks about how pro tennis amid Covid-19 practicalities is different but rewarding

Published: 12th November 2020 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna (File photo)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: "I don't know, maybe about 35-40," Rohan Bopanna says. He is replying to a question on how many Covid-19 tests he has had to do since playing his first tournament, Cincinnati Masters in August.

"You take a test every time you enter a tournament, then you take a test once every 3-4 days... on top of that, most airlines demand a negative certificate so you take one before every journey."

The World No 39 in doubles is now into his third decade at the professional level, so it's fair to say he has seen a lot. Yet, the last three-and-a-half months of tennis has left him feeling like a kid in a candy store. "I had missed it a lot during the lockdown so it was nice to compete again at the highest level. I'm thankful to all the tournament organisers. What they have done, it's not easy but they have pulled it off." But he did miss something. "It was different because we didn't have the fans, really did miss them. The atmosphere isn't what you are accustomed to."

It's not been easy because organisers have had to secure special permissions from their governments to ensure there would be no quarantines for the players coming into their country. Bio-bubbles had to be created and maintained and trust, an important currency even in normal circumstances, had to be ever present. The 40-year-old says the organisers ticked all the boxes, he understood all the Covid-related precautions. "We all knew the tests were done to keep the environment safe from infection. Was it uncomfortable? Apart from those few seconds when I was having my nasal swab, I wouldn't say so. We are still working and being paid... just thankful for that."

When the conversation switches to his on-court form, he's again thankful, first and foremost, to having had the opportunity to get back. "I got a lot of matches, reached the final (European Open with Matwe Middlelkoop), had the quarterfinal in Paris Masters (Oliver Marach)... nice streak I would say."

In all, he reached quarterfinals thrice, as many first-round exits and one final. But what that sequence doesn't tell is that he had four partners. Even if doubles exponents do have multiple partners, having four different ones in back-to-back weeks is unusual. Bopanna agrees. "I don't think I have had that many in as many weeks, but it's just this season. The original plan was Marach and me in Vienna (World Tour 500). But after realising that we wouldn't make the cut as it was very competitive, I decided to play in Nur Sultan (Astana Open) with (Frederik) Nielsen before getting back to Paris for the Masters. You would usually stay in Europe but I took a detour from Belgium (for the European Open) to Asia and back to Europe. The cuts this year meant a lot of players had to do that."

Currently in home quarantine after getting back to India following the Paris Masters, the extraordinary circumstances mean he doesn't know when he will leave for Australia. "Do you know when the season is going to begin? Exactly, we don't know yet." A reminder that the world of tennis is still plotting its way around the pandemic.  

Pune meeting after Deepavali

Meanwhile, the meeting to decide the fate of the Tata Open Maharashtra has been put back by two weeks. The organisers and the Maharashtra government were scheduled to meet in the first week of November to decide on quarantine rules, possibility of spectators and dates but that meeting hasn't happened yet. "It will take place after Deepavali," an official said.

As of now, the tournament will not take place in its scheduled slot between February 1-8. It's also learned that the ATP would push for the organisers to secure a 'no quarantine' rule — that's how players went about playing in all tournaments since the circuit returned in August — from the government to have any chance of the tournament going ahead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohan Bopanna Cincinnati Masters Pro tennis covid tests coronavirus
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp