Tennis camp for elite players postponed after surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi

Swaroop Swaminathan

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A combination of factors has resulted in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) pushing back the upcoming camp for elite men's and women's players. The camp, scheduled to be held for three weeks from November 30 in New Delhi, did have takers but a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital put paid to it.

Also, a few of the players who are already playing in tournaments in Europe or the Americas may prefer to play in the Challengers (the extended Challenger series goes on till December 6) in a year when tournaments have been lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AITA took this decision after a meeting of the top brass on Thursday. "We have decided to postpone the camp," Akhouri Bishwadeep, AITA CEO, told The New Indian Express. "In recent days, we have had a massive spike in New Delhi and health always comes first." That is true. On Wednesday, New Delhi recorded 7,486 new cases, with total cases going above the 5,00,000 mark (503084 to be precise).

As it stands, the camp is set to be pushed back to January. But with the 2021 season slated to begin in January, elite players may skip it if that's the case. "Maybe late December or January we might begin," Bishwadeep added. As a result, a one-off invitational national championships, which was scheduled to be held as part of the national camp, has also been put on the back burner. The AITA may still go ahead with an under-18 camp. That call will be taken soon.

Prajnesh new India No 1

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, one of those Indians currently playing Challengers, will regain his status as India's No 1 player after this week. The World No 137, currently playing in the Orlando Challenger, will leapfrog Sumit Nagal (135) to at least be ranked No 133. If he does win the Orlando meet — he will face Dmitry Popko in the quarterfinals on Friday — he can potentially rise up to No 122.