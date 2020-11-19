STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Tennis camp for elite players postponed after surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi

As it stands, the camp is set to be pushed back to January. But with the 2021 season slated to begin in January, elite players may skip it if that's the case

Published: 19th November 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis Racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A combination of factors has resulted in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) pushing back the upcoming camp for elite men's and women's players. The camp, scheduled to be held for three weeks from November 30 in New Delhi, did have takers but a recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital put paid to it.

Also, a few of the players who are already playing in tournaments in Europe or the Americas may prefer to play in the Challengers (the extended Challenger series goes on till December 6) in a year when tournaments have been lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AITA took this decision after a meeting of the top brass on Thursday. "We have decided to postpone the camp," Akhouri Bishwadeep, AITA CEO, told The New Indian Express. "In recent days, we have had a massive spike in New Delhi and health always comes first." That is true. On Wednesday, New Delhi recorded 7,486 new cases, with total cases going above the 5,00,000 mark (503084 to be precise).

As it stands, the camp is set to be pushed back to January. But with the 2021 season slated to begin in January, elite players may skip it if that's the case. "Maybe late December or January we might begin," Bishwadeep added. As a result, a one-off invitational national championships, which was scheduled to be held as part of the national camp, has also been put on the back burner. The AITA may still go ahead with an under-18 camp. That call will be taken soon.

Prajnesh new India No 1

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, one of those Indians currently playing Challengers, will regain his status as India's No 1 player after this week. The World No 137, currently playing in the Orlando Challenger, will leapfrog Sumit Nagal (135) to at least be ranked No 133. If he does win the Orlando meet — he will face Dmitry Popko in the quarterfinals on Friday — he can potentially rise up to No 122.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AITA Tennis All India Tennis Association
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp