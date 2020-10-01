STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former champ Jelena Ostapenko beats Karolina Pliskova to reach French Open third round

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko reached the third round by beating second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2.

Jelena Ostapenko celebrates after winning her second round match of the French Open tournament against Karolina Pliskova in straight sets at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

By Associated Press

Ostapenko won her only major title here in 2017.

Pliskova reached the semifinals that year and lost to Simona Halep.

There were blue skies over Roland Garros after days of rain but the roof stayed over Court Philippe Chatrier for their match.

The unseeded Latvian player next faces 29th-seeded Sloane Stephens or Paula Badosa.

Pliskova's twin sister, Kristyna, was also playing a former French Open champion when she faced 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza.

