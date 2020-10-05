STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Domestic tennis circuit to resume from November 16

An indicative set of Standard Operating Procedures will be announced in this regard by the All India Tennis Association.

Published: 05th October 2020 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tennis Racquet

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Competitive tennis will make a return after an eight-month COVID-19 hiatus as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced the resumption of the domestic circuit from November 16.

The tournaments will initially begin in the age categories of U-12, U-14 and U-16 only. The duration of the tournaments would remain restricted to three days, with a maximum draw of 32 allowed.

"During the AITA's Management Committee meeting, a decision was taken to communicate to the secretaries of all the affiliates of AITA to make all efforts to restart tennis tournaments by 16th November 2020 by keeping in mind all the safety precautions that may be required as per the existing government guidelines," said AITA in a media release.

The federation further stated that independent entities would not be allowed to conduct private tournaments outside the official AITA circuit without the prior permission of AITA or its affiliates and that the players would be cautioned against participating in any tournament that is not formally sanctioned by AITA and its affiliated units. "Such participation may attract disciplinary action," said AITA.

An indicative set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be announced in this regard by the tennis body.

"Keeping in view the pandemic situation, the participation in the tournaments will be restricted to within the states and the decision on inter-district movement will be taken by the respective state associations' presidents/secretaries, so as to conform to the state government specific guidelines on movement by individuals," AITA further said.

More from Tennis.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Tennis AITA All India Tennis Association
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp