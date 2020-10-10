Iga Swiatek wins women's French Open to become Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion

By Associated Press

PARIS: Teen Iga Swiatek has become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam title after beating fourth-seeded Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in the French Open final. The 19-year-old Swiatek did so without dropping a set.

Kenin was looking to win her second major title of the year after winning the Australian Open. She left the court for a few minutes to take a medical timeout at 2-1 down and came back with her left thigh heavily strapped.

Swiatek broke her for a 3-1 lead and secured a love hold for 4-1. She won on her first match point with a forehand winner down the left of court which flew past Kenin.