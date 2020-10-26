STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Alexander Zverev beats Diego to win another Cologne Championship

Zverev hit nine aces, saved the only break point he faced and converted five of his own to beat the French Open semifinalist.

Published: 26th October 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the ATP Cologne Championship. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOGNE (Germany): Alexander Zverev made it back-to-back ATP Tour titles on Sunday when he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Cologne Championship.

Zverev hit nine aces, saved the only break point he faced and converted five of his own to beat the French Open semifinalist. The first set was over in 38 minutes, the second in just 33.

“It’s getting better. I’ll be back to my best form soon,” Zverev said, referring to problems with his hip. “I didn’t know two days ago if I could finish the tournament. I’m happy I didn’t give up.”

It’s Zverev’s 13th title overall, and the third time the US Open finalist has won back-to-back titles after wins in Washington and Montreal in August 2017, and Munich and Madrid the previous May.

The German got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime to win last week’s Cologne Indoors final for his 12th title. The tournaments were both at the same venue and were added to the tour as late replacements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 250 people including players, tournament officials, spectators and journalists were allowed at Sunday’s final due to restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

It’s unclear if there will be another competition in Cologne next year.

“I hope the ATP will establish a tournament here in the long term,” Zverev said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexander Zverev ATP Tour Cologne Championship Diego Schwartzman
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp