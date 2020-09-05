US Open: Novak Djokovic cruises to fourth round after brushing Struff

By ANI

NEW YORK: World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic progressed to the fourth round of the US Open after defeating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff at Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Saturday.

In the third-round clash, Serbian outclassed Struff in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in a match that lasted for one hour and 42 minutes.

With this win, Djokovic also achieved the feat of winning 600 hard-court matches. He also reached the milestone of winning 150 Grand Slam matches on the hard-court, claiming 75 triumphs each in the Australian and US Open.

"It was a very good performance from my side. I managed to read his serve well. I found my way, especially after the first set. The second and third sets were a really great feeling on the court," Association of Tennis Professionals quoted Djokovic as saying after the match.

The Serbian is well prepared for the tournament and is looking forward to feeling 'confident' about his game for the next matches.

"I've been playing well the past couple of weeks, training well, focussing on the right things, maintaining that level of performance and hoping for the best. I'm feeling confident about my game and taking that to every match I play," he added.

Djokovic will now face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the fourth round clash on Sunday, September 6.