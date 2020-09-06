STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov enter quarterfinals of US Open

Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on Dutch-Romanian combination of Jeal-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the US Open quarters.

Published: 06th September 2020

Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna (L) and Denis Shapovalov (Photo | Tennis Canada Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: India veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in a hard-fought three-setter to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open men's doubles event here.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair on Saturday overcame a set deficit to beat the German duo 4-6 6-4 6-3 in a second round encounter that lasted one hour and 47 minutes.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on Dutch-Romanian combination of Jeal-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the quarterfinals.

Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian in the tournament after the exit of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan.

While Sumit Nagal bowed out in the second round after losing in straight sets to world no.3 and second seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were knocked out in the opening round of the men's doubles event by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof.

TAGS
US Open US Open 2020 Denis Shapovalov Rohan Bopanna
