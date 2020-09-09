STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Polona Hercog wins in Istanbul first round, Heather Watson retires from match

Polona Hercog didn't face a single break point as she beat Turkish wild-card entry Berfu Cengiz 6-2, 6-3.

Published: 09th September 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Heather Watson retired from her match in the first round with what organizers said was dizziness.

Heather Watson retired from her match in the first round with what organizers said was dizziness. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISTANBUL: Polona Hercog cruised into the second round of the Istanbul Tennis Championship in the WTA Tour's return to European clay ahead of the French Open, while Heather Watson retired from her match.

Hercog didn't face a single break point as she beat Turkish wild-card entry Berfu Cengiz 6-2, 6-3.

The third-seeded Slovenian will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the second round.

Earlier, Watson retired from her match in the first round with what organizers said was "dizziness."

Watson took a medical timeout during the match against Sara Sorribes Tormo and had her temperature taken and her blood pressure measured.

The fifth-seeded British player laid on a towel on the side of the court before retiring from the match while trailing 3-2 in the first set.

Sorribes Torno helped her carry her bags off the court.

Britain's PA news agency reported that Watson suffered from exhaustion and low blood sugar.

Watson has exited in the first round of all four of her tournaments since the tennis season restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a first-round loss to Johanna Konta last week at the US Open.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich saved two match points to eliminate seventh-seeded Zarina Diyas 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Diyas served for the match at 5-2 up in the second set but Sasnovich won nine straight games to win the second set and take a 4-0 lead in the decider.

Diyas remains without a win since the Australian Open in January.

The Istanbul tournament was originally scheduled for April.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Heather Watson Polona Hercog
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp