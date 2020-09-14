STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Japan celebrates Naomi Osaka; Sponsors cautious about activism

Osaka's corporate sponsors are muted in backing  or understanding  her campaign against racial injustice in the United States.

Published: 14th September 2020 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

TOKYO: Japan is celebrating Naomi Osaka's victory at the U.S.Open, especially her array of corporate sponsors.

But like much of Japan, they are more muted in backing  or understanding  her campaign against racial injustice in the United States.

Unlike the U.S., Japan has relatively few immigrants and has a generally lower level of awareness about racism  even at home.

Osaka was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, but moved to the United States at 3 and was raised there.

Before each of her seven U.S. Open matches, she wore a mask with the names of Black Americans who died as the victims of violence.

Osaka is expected to compete for Japan in next year's Olympics and, like many athletes, may want to use that stage to deliver her message; in Osaka's case, the campaign for Black Lives Matter.

The International Olympic Committee prohibits displays of political, religious or racial propaganda on the Olympic medal podium under its so-called Rule 50.

But many athletes are pushing for more rights to speak out at upcoming Olympics.

Some people lobbying for change have said anti-racist speech is not political speech.

Associated Press contacted several of Osaka's sponsors. Forbes magazine listed her last year as the world's richest female athlete with earnings of $37.4 in the previous 12 months.

The reaction of Japanese wristwatch-maker Citizen Watch Co.was typical of the responses.

The company declined to comment on the masks, but expressed delight in an official statement that the tennis star was wearing one of its products  a Naomi Osaka watch with a yellow band during the U.S. Open.

Sports equipment manufacturer Yonex Co. expressed support for Osaka's feelings, while also stressed that she won her third Grand Slam using one of its rackets.

Nissin Foods  the instant noodle maker  said Osaka's third Grand Slam win underlined the spirit behind the company's Hungry to win slogan, and looked forward to her participation in the Olympics.

But when asked about the masks and Osaka's campaign against racial injustice, the spokesman declined comment calling it her personal matter.

Automaker Nissan Motor Co.said it planned no statement.

Some response on Japanese social media has been negative, lashing out at Osaka.

Of course, there has also been ample praise.

Negative outbursts against people who stand out can be common in Japan, where conformity and teamwork are valued, and individualism is often seen as selfish and unbecoming.

The statement from the Japanese Prime Minister's Office made no reference to Osaka's masks or any mention about racial injustice, saying on Twitter: Congratulations. It was a full-set comeback from behind, and you never gave up till the end. Thanks for inspiring us.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naomi Osaka Sponsors
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp