STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal 'number one' French Open favourite, says rival Novak Djokovic

Conditions in Roland Garros could also have an impact, with the tournament pushed back to autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 22nd September 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Nadal

Rafael Nadal in action during French Open (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: Rafael Nadal remains "number one favourite" for Roland Garros, rival Novak Djokovic said Monday, despite saying the Spaniard's last-eight exit at the Italian Open showed he can be beaten on clay.

Nadal, a 12-time Roland Garros winner, lost in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open to world number 15 Diego Schwartzman.

"Even though he lost this week, I still think, a lot of people will agree, he's the number one favourite and, the record that he has there, the history of his results, you just can't put anybody in front of him," said Djokovic.

World number one Djokovic beat Argentine Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in Monday's final to win a fifth Rome title, and a record 36th Masters crown to move one better than Nadal.

"But, you know, definitely Diego showed that Nadal is beatable on clay," added the Serb. 

Conditions in Roland Garros could also have an impact, with the tournament pushed back to autumn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nadal "prefers high bounces, that it is hot, that the ball goes fast," said Djokovic, the French Open champion in 2016.

"So let's see. It's going to be interesting. I think even though he's the number one favourite, I think there are players that can win against him there." 

Schwartzman agreed that Nadal was the favourite.

"Rafa is the king. It's his house. He went to Roland Garros many years playing good, sometimes not playing his best and he won.

"I think Rafa is always there, the guy who is going to win."
 

More from Tennis
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal French Open French Open 2020 Roland Garros
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp