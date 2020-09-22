STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan bows out of French Open qualifiers, Ankita Raina to clash with Jovic 

The 25-year-old Ramkumar was profligate as he squandered as many as seven of the eight breakpoints he earned.

Published: 22nd September 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina

Indian tennis star Ankita Raina (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PARIS: Ramkumar Ramanathan's bid to qualify for his maiden Grand Slam singles main draw fell flat after his straight-set defeat against French wild card Tristan Lamasine in the French Open, here.

The Indian Davis Cupper, ranked 198, lost 5-7 2-6 to lower-ranked Lamasine in one hour and 27 minutes on Monday.

The French is placed 268 on the ranking chart.

The 25-year-old Ramkumar was profligate as he squandered as many as seven of the eight breakpoints he earned. He lost his serve four times in the first round contest.

Country's top singles player Sumit Nagal has already exited and now Prajnesh Gunneswaran is the lone Indian left in the men's singles qualifying event.

Ramkumar has been trying to crack the Grand Slam main draws since 2015 but has not succeeded yet.

Making the third round at the Australian Open qualifiers in 2018 has been his best effort so far.

In the women's singles qualifiers, Ankita Raina, ranked 176, will open her campaign against Serbian player Jovana Jovic, ranked 234.

More from Tennis
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French Open qualifiers Ramkumar Ramanathan Ankita Raina
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp